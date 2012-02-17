Metropolis teenager hit by passing pickup truck

State police say a teenager was hit by a passing pickup truck on Thursday evening.



It happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday on Old Marion Road.

Troopers say a pick-up truck was going south on Old Marion Road and hit a 15-year-old male who was walking home from a Massac County High School basketball game with his friend.

The teenager, from Metropolis, was taken by Massac County EMS to Western Baptist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck, Christopher S. Freeman, 24, of Grantsburg, did not report having any injuries.

