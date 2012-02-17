Authorities: Prisoner in custody after escape

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri man already destined for prison could get even more time behind bars after allegedly escaping custody during a court appearance.

The Dexter Daily Statesman (http://bit.ly/xe81TJ) reports that 34-year-old Jason Stroup of Puxico has already been sentenced to 12 years in prison for forgery but was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday. Authorities say he was able to walk out of the Stoddard County Justice Center in Bloomfield.

The escape prompted lockdown of surrounding schools.

Stroup was captured Thursday afternoon at a rural house near Bloomfield. Authorities say Stroup ran from the home when deputies approached but was caught in a muddy field after a foot chase.

Stroup has been charged with felony escape from confinement.

Information from: Dexter Daily Statesman, http://www.dailystatesman.com

