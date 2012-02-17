Authorities: Prisoner in custody after escape - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Authorities: Prisoner in custody after escape

Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner brings in Stroup. (Source: Stoddard Co. Sheriff's Office) Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner brings in Stroup. (Source: Stoddard Co. Sheriff's Office)

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri man already destined for prison could get even more time behind bars after allegedly escaping custody during a court appearance.

The Dexter Daily Statesman (http://bit.ly/xe81TJ) reports that 34-year-old Jason Stroup of Puxico has already been sentenced to 12 years in prison for forgery but was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday. Authorities say he was able to walk out of the Stoddard County Justice Center in Bloomfield.

The escape prompted lockdown of surrounding schools.

Stroup was captured Thursday afternoon at a rural house near Bloomfield. Authorities say Stroup ran from the home when deputies approached but was caught in a muddy field after a foot chase.

Stroup has been charged with felony escape from confinement.

 

Information from: Dexter Daily Statesman, http://www.dailystatesman.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related story

Authorities capture Stoddard County inmate on the run

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly