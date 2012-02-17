Wreck sends 5 to the hospital

A crash at the intersection of Clinton and Contest roads in McCracken County sends five people to the hospital.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, 20-year-old Jessica Ray of Melber was driving west on Clinton Road when she rear ended an SUV driven by 18 year old Josh Koldizt of Austin, Texas.

Ray, Kolditz, and his three passengers, 21-year-old Jonathon Kolditz, 11-year-old Chandler Womack, and 47-year-old Judy McNew, were all taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.