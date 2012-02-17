Crews work to repair natural gas line

Crews are working to repair a broken natural gas line just south of Chaffee.

According to crews on scene, an Atmos natural gas line was broken in front of a farm house on Highway 77.

A pregnant mom and her two kids were at homewhen it happened. She said the sound wasdeafening and she and the kids ran behind the barn in case it exploded.

The homeowner tells Heartland News that a tree trimming company backed into a farm tap.

The device lowers gas pressure to the home.

