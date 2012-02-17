Missouri Senate votes to add cell phones to no-call list - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri Senate votes to add cell phones to no-call list

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Senate has passed a measure that would let people put cell phone numbers on the state's no-call list for telemarketers.

The Senate voted 34-0 Thursday to expand the state's list, which is currently limited to landlines. The measure would also forbid telemarketers from sending unwanted images or text messages to a cell phone if the number is on the no-call list.

Sponsoring Sen. Will Kraus, a Lee's Summit Republican, says the change is necessary as more people have started using cell phones instead of landlines.

The Missouri Attorney General's office says it received more than 22,000 complaints of unwanted cell phone calls last year.

The measure now goes to the House. 

No call bill is SB594

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

