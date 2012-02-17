It's Friday the 17th on The Breakfast Show!

Good Morning

Today is Friday, February 17

Be careful as you leave the house this morning, there's a chance you could run into some heavy fog according to Brian. Watch throughout The Breakfast Show to see how the situation develops over the next few hours.

This morning we are also talking about a cause that's near and dear to many people's hearts here in the Heartland. I'm talking about horses. And today some will be getting ready for a popular wild horse adoption taking place this weekend. Watch for Tyler's live reports throughout the show.

If you are watching at 5 this morning we have a crazy story out of Tennessee that involves a mother, her son and their pit bull that attacked them inside their moving truck!

At 5:15 we'll update you on the latest push to revitalize the US Post Office and what it could mean for your mail delivery.

At 5:30 this morning we'll focus on the fight in Jefferson City over Missouri redistricting. While it may not sound interesting the outcome of this debate could affect who represents you in congress and future decisions by your lawmakers.

At 6 we have a troubling story where a couple of teens are now in serious trouble after bullying at the bus stop turns into a hate crime. And guess what - the video was all recorded on someone's phone.

Are you in the market for a new job? If you are reading this, chances are you know your way around a computer. So would you be interested in being paid to post to Facebook or Twitter all day? It's a new national trend of social media jobs. At 6:20 we'll show you what to look for and who companies are hiring for these often high paying jobs.

If you are thinking of hitting the movie theater this weekend, we'll try help you narrow down your choice of movies. At 5:50 we'll show you a preview of the new Ghost Rider sequel.

I hope you have a great Friday - and let's all hope the fog burns off fast and we can enjoy a nice and sunny afternoon.

Duncan Phenix

Executive Producer

Heartland News

Become a fan of Heartland News on Facebook

Become a fan of Lauren on Facebook

Become a fan of Laura on Facebook

Become a fan of Tyler on Facebook

Become a fan of Stephanie on Facebook

Become a fan of Jaime on Facebook

email Lauren

email Jim

email Brian

email Laura

email Tyler

email Stephanie

email Jaime

Email news tips to The Breakfast Show



Follow Heartland News on Twitter

Follow Lauren's Does it Work on Twitter

If you ever want to call in a news tip - call 1-800-455-KFVS

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved