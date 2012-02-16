Oldest Tennessee state employee still going strong - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Oldest Tennessee state employee still going strong

(WMC-TV) - If you're getting a driver's license in Dyersburg, you'll likely run into a lady making history here in the state of Tennessee.

She's believed to be the oldest employee for the State of Tennessee.

And at age 89, she's still going strong with no plans of retirement.

"That's what a lot of people say, ‘Why are you still working,' but I love to work. I love staying busy," said Rebecca Hill.

If you visit the driver services center in Dyersburg, you'll likely see Rebecca Hill - known as Miss Beck by her coworkers - behind the camera taking your picture for your driver's license.

"Any office manager would love to have an office full of people like Miss Beck," said supervisor Mitzie Hinson.

"My advice is to get up, get out, if you sit there all day in their gown and robe, they're gonna be miserable," Hill said.

Hill has a job thanks to a state program through the Tennessee Community Services Agency, which provides jobs to retirees.

But for her, retirement is the last thing on her mind.

Rebecca Hill didn't get her GED until age 76.

She then enrolled at Dyersburg State Community College.

"I would have gotten my two year degree, but I couldn't pass college algebra. Algebra just doesn't make sense. It's like going around town to get across the street," said Hill.

Hill works at the driver's center four days a week.

So, what does she do on her days off?

"After I get done cleaning my house and doing the laundry, I get dressed up and go out with friends, out to eat, to a picture show, or to Jackson, Memphis or Union City to shop," she said.

Rebecca Hill says the key to staying active is keeping a positive attitude and getting out there and doing something productive.

Copyright 2012 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.

