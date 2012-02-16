2-car crash injures 6 in McCracken County

Deputies say six people were injured following a two car crash Thursday afternoon in McCracken County.



It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Husbands Road at the I-24 overpass.



Deputies say a an SUV driven by Rebecca L. Wallace, 36, of Calvert City was making a left turn from Husbands Road to get on the eastbound lane of I-24.



Wallace did not see the truck operated by Craig A. King, 43, of Paducah heading north and pulled into his path, according to the sheriff's office.

The impact caused both vehicles to run off the right shoulder of the roadway into a drainage ditch, according to the sheriff's office.

Wallace and her five passengers including: 83-year-old Rachel J. Walton 83, 3 month old Erin J. Wallace, 42-year-old Kimberly J. Baggett, 24-year-old Jessica L. Johnson, and 1-year-old Elyssa M. Walton, all from Calvert City, were all taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injures.

King and a passenger were not injured during the collision and did not seek medical treatment.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

