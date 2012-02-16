Car crashes into Pinckneyville home

A Pinckneyville homeowner has quite a mess after a driver didn't stop at a dead end.

Pinckneyville police say Wednesday night just before 11:30 p.m. an Elkville man came to an intersection at South Walnut and Grand Avenue and just kept on going.

The car took out a power pole, air conditioner and the home's back steps.

When police came out to investigate, they arrested 34-year-old Christopher McClanahan of Elkville for DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Perry County, Ill. Jail.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.