Dexter police officer injured in scuffle with inmate

A Dexter Police officer was injured on Valentine's Day while escorting an inmate into booking.

Major Sanders with the Dexter Police Department says the Christopher Taylor was resisting arrest and started to wrestle with the Dexter officer when they both fell to the ground.

The officer hit his head on a door which cut his head. He also suffered a torn tendon in his arm during the tussle.

The officer was treated and released from a local hospital.

Major Sanders says that officer is currently on leave.

Christopher Taylor, 25, of Dexter faces additional charges of assault 2nd degree on law enforcement officer.

He was originally in custody on some warrants out of Stoddard County.

