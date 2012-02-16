Anna man sentenced five years for meth charge

An Anna, Illinois man was ordered to spend the next several years behind bars stemming from a methamphetamine charge.

According to the state's attorney's office, Christopher A. Rowley, 30, of Jonesboro was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

It stems from a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine manufacturing materials, a class 2 felony.

Rowley was arrested in May 2011 by Union County Sheriff deputies after he was found in possession of items used in manufacturing meth, according to the state's attorney.



