Man gets arm caught in machinery in Sikeston

A man was critically injured in Sikeston Thursday afternoon after his arm was caught in a piece of machinery.



According to Lt. Jim McMillen with Sikeston DPS, a worker from Allen Wire Company was being airlifted to a hospital for treatment after being injured.

He is in critical condition.



According to Sikeston DPS, the worker got his arm caught into a pulley after some clothes got caught in the pulley.

It happened around 12:40 p.m.



The man's name is not being released, according to DPS.



