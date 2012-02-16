Three people arrested after home invasion shooting

One of the victims in a home invasion in Graves County earlier this week has died.

One of the victims in a home invasion in Graves County earlier this week has died. Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says Richard Jett died Sunday afternoon. Jett and his wife Sharon of Mayfield were shot after police say a large amount of gunfire was exchanged in their home Thursday. Authorities call it a random act of violence. Richard Jett reportedly answered the door of his home around midnight Thursday when three men wearing masks barged inside, shooting Jett and his...

Three people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion shooting that left a husband and wife in critical condition.

Graves County Sheriff's deputies say two people were taken into custody at the Pryorsburg Market on Hwy. 45 south near Mayfield around 8 a.m.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, a driver stopped and picked the two up and took them to a nearby store. The driver became suspicious and then called law enforcement.



When deputies arrived at the store, the two men were found in the vehicle along with a weapon that was taken during the home invasion, according to the sheriff's office.



Before they were placed in the cruiser, officers noticed that Phipps was injured and was suffering from a gunshot wound. Phipps was taken to a hospital where he was later released, and McCracken County deputies arrested him on the Graves County warrants.

James Kirby, 24, and Richard Phipps, 40, both of Hopkinsville face two counts of attempted murder, one count of burglary first degree, one count of robbery first degree, one count of possession of a hand gun by a convicted felon.



Later Thursday, Edwin Russell, 29, of Elkton, Ky. was found in Christian County. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of complicity to robbery 1st degree, one count of complicity to burglary 1st degree.

According to the sheriff's office, Russell was the driver of the vehicle and let Kirby and Phipps off to commit the crime. Russell was supposed to pick the two up to provide a quick getaway but, he left the area after the gun fight broke out, according to the sheriff's office.



Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmond says two people were shot during the overnight home invasion.

The sheriff says the shootings took place shortly after midnight at a home at 209 Chris Drive just south of Mayfield. Redmond says Richard and Sharon Jett were home when someone knocked on their door. The husband then answered the door armed with a handgun.

When he opened the door the Richard Jett told investigators two white men, both wearing masks, shot him at least once. The victim said the attackers then also hit him with one of their handguns and went into the house.

The sheriff says the attackers then went through the home and found Sharon Jett in another room. She was also armed with a handgun.

According to sheriff Redmond, the attackers shot Sharon Jett at least twice, but she also shot back hitting one of them at least once in the hand. The suspects then ran from the house and as of 7 a.m. are still on the loose.

Also in the home were Sharon Jett's daughter, Amanda Jett, who is in her 20s, and her 2-year-old grandson. They were not injured.

"My wife went through the house, started locking every lock, making sure it was locked," said neighbor Jimmy Colley. "Put chairs under the doors. I went out on the porch, she said 'Get in here! There's been a shooting. They ain't found them.' It was terrifying, I"ll tell ya."



Sheriff Redmond says both Richard and Sharon Jett were in surgery Thursday morning at a local hospital and both in critical condition.



As to the motive of the attack, Sheriff Redmond said at this time it appears to be a random act of violence that might have been a robbery.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Mayfield PD, Wingo Police Department, Christian County Sheriff's Office, Todd County Sheriff's Office and the Kentucky State Police assisted during the investigation.

