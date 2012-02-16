Family upset over cell phone policy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Family upset over cell phone policy

WARDELL, MO (KFVS) -

A Heartland family is upset about high school rules on cell phones.

Lawanda Rudd says her son, Austin Gonzales, has a serious heart condition. She tells him to carry around a cell phone at all times in case he has a medical emergency. But, North Pemiscot County High School has a strict no cell phone policy. So, administrators gave the boy Saturday detention.

"He did nothing wrong, he was scared, he was sick, he didn't know what to do, this is unfair," said Rudd. "I just thought what's the big deal as long as he's got it turned off and he just uses it for emergency."

When Gonzales felt sick at school, went to the bathroom, and called his dad, administrators gave him a Saturday detention.

"He asked me you know how did you contact your parents, and I told him, sir I'm not going to lie to you, you know I have no reason to lie, and I told him you know I called my parents off of my cell phone," said Gonzales.

The North Pemiscot County Principal, and district Superintendent said they would not comment on the situation.

The district's policy says cell phones, digital cameras, and mp3 players are not allowed during the school day, or on school busses. It says these things pose a risk of school disruptions, bullying, criminal activity, and academic dishonesty.

The first offense is Saturday school, second ISS, and third and subsequent OSS.

"He's saying if he lets him get by with it, he would have to let the others too, but there should be in some cases, like if it's an emergency," said Rudd.

"He said he knew the policy of the cell phone, I said well with his heart like this, that's the reason we gave him the cell phone," said Gerry Rudd, Lawanda's husband.

"I mean I'm a mom, I almost lost him, and I don't want to take no chances," said Lawanda Rudd.

Now, his parents are debating whether or not they should sign the slip that would send their son to detention.

"I think it's very unfair because they knew that he has this heart condition," said Lawanda Rudd.

"If he was at school texting, or taking pictures in class or something like that I understand," said Gerry Rudd.

And the Rudds debate what to do…use the cell phone, or not?

"What if he just laid there and he had no cell phone and he collapsed and nobody come in there for awhile, and he died," said Lawanda Rudd.

"You never know what can happen, anything can happen at the snap of a finger," said Gonzales.

