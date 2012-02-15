Police find man's body wrapped in carpet in Desoto, Mo.

Detectives are investigating finding a body of a man Wednesday wrapped in a carpet and tarp in Desoto, Mo.

Sheriff Oliver "Glenn" Boyer says detectives were investigating a missing persons case when they got information about a match of the description of the missing victim's vehicle.

Boyer says the vehicle was located in the 5400 block of Morse Ave. in Desoto.

The body of an unidentified white male was found in the bed of the vehicle wrapped in a piece of carpet pad and blue tarp.

According to detectives, the identity of the man is not known at this time.

Boyer says the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

