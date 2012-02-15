Woman issued summons for DWI, crash in Cape Girardeau

A Cape Girardeau woman is facing DWI charges after a two car crash Wednesday evening.

Carol L. Wuesthoff, 48, from Scott City was issued summons for DWI, failed to maintain single lane and no insurance.

It happened at Fairview and Kingshighway.



Police say she was south on Kingshighway and swiped a SUV going north on Kingshighway.

According to Cape Girardeau police, she was southbound in the northbound lanes.

The two vehicles clipped fronted ends and broad sided.

No word any on injuries.

