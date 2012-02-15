Orman family members: Keep photos private - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Orman family members: Keep photos private

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape County coroner, John Clifton supports House Bill 1127, which prohibits reporters or the public from accessing the most graphic crime scene photos after a case is closed.

Now victim's family members are sounding off about the measure. Many support it, but say they wish more crime scene photos would be withheld than simply the most graphic.

"She deserves to be remembered as the loving mother that she was," said Kelly Hoffman, sister of Jamie Orman. "No one needs to see those photos, but I do worry other photos would fall through the cracks."

Hoffman says it's still hard for her family to see any of the photos or video from that October morning in 2009 when her sister Jamie Orman, Jamie's unborn son Joey, and 15 year old son Derrick were all murdered while they slept.

"Anytime I see it even just the outside of the house that's a crime scene photo to me," said Hoffman. "I remember the phone call from my mom. I remember seeing that video and pictures as confirmation of what happened. It all comes back."

Instead, she'd rather people remember her sister and nephews as they are in family photos. According to Coroner John Clifton, several photos from the Orman case would be protected under House Bill 1127.

Hoffman says it would mean everything to her family for there to be a day when people would remember Jamie and Derrick as part of their happy, smiling family.

"They were full of life," said Hoffman. "Jamie always saw the best in everything, she was always on her phone. She was always laughing. Derrick was a great kid who loved to skateboard. He was such a good kid and a good big brother. That's how I want to remember them."

She says instead the pictures only show victims of a brutal murder. She says blocking those pictures would help in their fight to keep their memory brighter.

"As a victim's family we have to look at those picture. We had to look at them blown up in court. Nobody else needs to see that. That's hard enough on a family. Jamie deserves to be remembered as more than just a woman that was shot in her bed. We all loved her and she was a beautiful person," said Hoffman.

Jamie's other sister, Stephanie Howard agrees. "I love and miss Jamie very much," said Howard. "Not a day goes by that I don't think about her. I miss her smiles, her hugs, and I miss her 'I love you's' the most," said Howard.

Howard says it's important for people to remember this will never be over for their family and they support the bill saying out of respect for their loved ones and others, those pictures need to be kept from public view.

Several of our county leaders support the bill. We're told it's set to come up again in a hearing next week.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

