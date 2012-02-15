25 percent of students, teachers out sick in Cape Girardeau

A quarter of students and teachers are out sick from school Thursday in Cape Girardeau.

Central High School Principal Dr. Mike Cowan says the parents/teacher conferences for Cape Central High School are canceled Thursday evening due to the illnesses.



Cowan says two cases of Type A influenza have been confirmed.

He says the school usually has one full time nurse, but Thursday three full time nurses are working.

The school was already scheduled to be closed Friday, Monday, and Tuesday for teacher meetings and President's Day.

The school will use the time off to wipe down the school. Custodians also wiped down the school Wednesday night. More than 150 students called in or were sent home sick from high school Wednesday in Cape Girardeau.

Dr. Cowan says out of 1150 total students in the high school, 158 went home or called in sick.

That is 16 percent of the student population.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

