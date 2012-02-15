West Frankfort firefighters battle suspicious fire

Firefighters battled a suspicious fire in West Frankfort Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at 1:31 p.m. at 512 South Mulberry Street.

The fire was fully involved when West Frankfort FD arrived.

They received mutual aid from Benton and Zeigler FD

No one was injured.

The state fire marshal will be investigating Thursday morning.

