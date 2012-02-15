Child injured in house fire near Scopus - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Child injured in house fire near Scopus

SCOPUS, MO (KFVS) -

A small child was injured in a fire that damaged a family's home near Scopus on Wednesday.

The fire started about 1:30 p.m. at a house on County Road 322 off of Hwy. B just south of Scopus.

Jake Elledge was living in the home and says a space heater in one of the bedrooms was too close to a bed and caught on fire.

A 4-year-old girl has burns on her hand.

Elledge says they were not able to get a cell signal for about 30 minutes to call in the fire.

Jake and his girlfriend live in the home with three children.

A 13 and 11 year old also live in the home.

Marble Hill Fire Department, Bollinger County Fire Department, and Scopus Fire Department responded to the fire.  It took crews about two hours to put out the fire.

Donations are being accepted for the family at

Whole Kids Outreach
Route 2 Box 301X
Ellington, MO 63638

