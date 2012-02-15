Authorities capture Stoddard County inmate on the run - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Authorities capture Stoddard County inmate on the run

Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner brings in Stroup. (Source: Stoddard Co. Sheriff's Office) Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner brings in Stroup. (Source: Stoddard Co. Sheriff's Office)
Jason Stroup (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office) Jason Stroup (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Office)
BLOOMFIELD, MO (KFVS) -

Authorities have captured a Stoddard County inmate who was on the run after walking out of a courthouse on Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Carl Hefner, Jason Stroup was taken into custody around 3 p.m. He was at a home on the Bollinger County and Stoddard County line around Duck Creek.

Hefner says Stroup tried to run, but was apprehended by Stoddard and Bollinger County deputies.

According to the sheriff, the man who lives in the home where Stroup was captured was taken to the Bollinger County sheriff's office for questioning.

Hefner says Stroup faces additional escape charges.

Jason Stroup was in a holding room Wednesday at the Stoddard County Sheriff's Department with a group of other inmates waiting for his court appearance when he apparently got up and walked out the back of the court house, according to Sheriff Carl Hefner.

According to Case Net, the man pleaded guilty to a charge of forgery. The sheriff says he was going before a judge Wednesday, and would likely have been transferred to the Department of Corrections after his appearance.

Law enforcement were actively looking for Stroup. He was last seen in an orange jump suit.

According to the prosecutor he stole thousands of dollars from one victim.

He was sentenced to five years and was released for two days by a judge right before being sent to prison to get his affairs in order.

He never showed up.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was on the run for about three weeks until being caught late last week in Scott County.

Sheriff Carl Hefner says Stroup has been back behind bars leading up to today's court appearance where he was given a 12 year sentence.

He's not considered to be a violent person but the sheriff says people should not approach the individual, and instead call police.

"Desperate people do desperate things," said Sheriff Carl Hefner.

Stroup, when located faces additional charges.

"He needs to make restitution to the victim," said Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver. "If you do the crime you've gotta do the time."

Stroup could now face 16 years behind bars.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

