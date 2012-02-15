Marion man found guilty of sex assault of 13 year old

A Marion man was found guilty of sexual assault charges.

Marcelino Walle, 44, was convicted Tuesday of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a 13-year-old Marion girl.

After a four day trial, a Williamson County jury deliberated five and a half hours before handing down the guilty verdict.

Walle will be back in court April 13 at 9 a.m. for sentencing.

