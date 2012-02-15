Dyersburg doctor indicted on multiple charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dyersburg doctor indicted on multiple charges

DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) -

A Dyersburg, Tenn. doctor has been indicted on several charges of fraudulent billing and illegally prescribing controlled substances.

Dr. Debra McKenzie, 53, was indicted by a Dyer County Grand Jury Monday on one count of TennCare fraud, one count of insurance fraud and one count of improperly prescribing a controlled substance.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating McKenzie in March 2008 after a former employee made accusations against her.

McKenzie is the sole practitioner at McKenzie Medical Clinic on Lake Road in Dyersburg, Tenn. where she specializes in obstetrics and gynecology.  She routinely treats patients for conditions outside her specialty, according to TBI.

TBI conducted undercover visits to McKenzie's practice, obtained prescriptions for narcotics without a medical examination.  She also billed TennCare and insurance companies for services she did not provide, according to TBI.

The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Memphis division and the Dyersburg Police Department assisted in the investigation.

McKenzie was booked into the Dyer County Jail and released on $15,000 bond.

