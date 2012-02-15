Husband, wife injured in Valentine's Day double stabbing

The Park Hills Police Department is investigating a double stabbing between a husband and wife on Valentine's Day.

The husband, 56, and wife, 36, were involved in a domestic disturbance just before 8 p.m. in the 100 block of East Main St., according to the Park Hills Police Department.

The man has a stab wound to the right thigh. The woman has multiple stab wounds to the abdomen.

Both were airlifted to St. Louis area hospitals.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.