SEMO vs. Murray game sold out

Wednesday's men's basketball game between Southeast Missouri and league-leading/No. 14 Murray State is officially sold out.

Wednesday's matchup marks the first sellout since these two teams played in front of a crowd of 7,241 on Feb. 12, 2000, according to Southeast Missouri State University. Murray State won that game, 77-60, at the Show Me Center.

"The concessions and things of that nature, we don't necessarily benefit from as an athletics department. Now, the university benefits," said Cindy Gammon, interim Southeast athletic director. "But the ticket sales are definitely a boost for us as far a our economy and our economic status as a university."

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., CT, at the Show Me Center.



All Show Me Center gates will open at 5:30 p.m.



