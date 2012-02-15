Firefighters investigate suspicious house fire in Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff firefighters are investigating a suspicious house fire in the 600 block of Cherry Street.

Fire Chief Ralph Stucker says the fire started around 5 a.m. When crews got there, flames were shooting out of the roof and windows.

Stucker says the home was too dangerous for firefighters to enter, so they contained it until it burned out.

He says the home started to collapse within five minutes of crews arriving on scene.



The home was empty with no utilities running to it.

Stucker says the state fire marshal investigated and the cause is undetermined, but remains suspicious.

The homeowner had not lived in the home for more than a year and did not have insurance.



