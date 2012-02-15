Outwit, Outplay, Outlast today on The Breakfast Show - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Outwit, Outplay, Outlast today on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning
Today is Wednesday, February 15

Well it looks like it is going to be a cloudy and rainy day in the Heartland. But there is some good news; the recent cold temperatures are a thing of the past as it will be rather mild today. I'm always trying to see the glass as half full!

This morning on The Breakfast Show we have a lot planned, including new details about a hit and run (on foot) crash in western Cape Girardeau County last night. We'll be telling you who the Highway Patrol is still looking for this morning.

We will also be looking ahead to tonight's almost sold out game at the Show Me Center. The Redhawks are taking on the nationally ranked Murray State Racers tonight! The last time they met SEMO played well, but the power of Murray State's team in the 2nd half helped them pull out the win. This morning Tyler is live at center court to tell us what's at stake.

On The Breakfast Show today we will be giving you a preview of the new season of Survivor. This time around, there's no redemption island and it's men versus women, but there's a twist from day 1 that'll change the game. See what it is around 5:50 this morning.

Shortly before that at 5:20 we'll be showing you what the next generation of the iPad could be. See what experts think will be included and what will be improved.

Then, at 6:15, Lauren is testing one of the most requested products she's ever tried. It's the Flex Seal in a can! She puts a couple of the infomercial claims to the test.

I hope you can join Jim, Lauren, Brian, Jaime, Tyler and Stephanie this morning for The Breakfast Show. And don't forget your umbrella or rain coat as you or your kids head outside this morning.

Duncan Phenix
Executive Producer
Heartland News

