Rash of Vandalism

By: CJ Cassidy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO --Police in Cape Girardeau have their hands full this weekend as they investigate twenty separate acts of vandalism, which all took place sometime this weekend.

Police say it looks like the victims were randomly picked, but were all hit the same way.Investigators believe a person or persons took a sling shot and flung steel ball bearings through people's windows; leaving behind thousands of dollars in damages. "It was just a loud pop and my first impression was it was a gunshot," Betty Mills who lives on Sunset Street, says.

But police say it wasn't a bullet, but a steel ball bearing that left behind a gaping hole in Mill's window. She says it could cost her about $150 to fix up.And the bills add up. Just down the road from Mills, another act of vandalism. This time it's a car window damaged."I realized my car had been damaged and went inside and called the police station immediately," the owner, Morley Swingle, says.

Swingle is another one of twenty vandalism victims around Cape Girardeau.He's also Cape Girardeau County's Prosecuting Attorney."I had just conducted a murder trial on Friday so my thought was that the murderer's family came and put a bullet in my car, because it looked like a bullet hole," Swingle says.

But police say again, the damage wasn't from a bullet but a steel ball bearing.It was the same case at Spectrum Training Center on Sprigg Street.The owner of the business says the damage there could cost her about three hundred dollars.

Swingle isn't sure what the motive is, but says he'll do his best to help police crack the case. Police say if you have any information, call the Crime Stopper's Hotline at 573-332-0500.

This isn't the first time vandals forced Cape Girardeau police to investigate incidents in the downtown area.Back in 1995, vandals used BB guns to shoot out more than 30 cars on New Year's Eve.

