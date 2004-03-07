Rash of Vandalism

By: CJ Cassidy CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- P

olice in

C

ape

G

irardeau

have

their hands full

this weekend

as they investigate

twenty

separate acts of vandalism

, which all

took plac

e sometime

this weekend.

P olice say it looks like the victims were randomly picked, but were all hit the same way. I nvestigators believe a person or persons took a sling shot and flung steel ball bearings through people's windows ; leaving behind thousands of dollars in damages. "It was just a loud pop and my first impression was it was a gunshot ," Betty Mills who lives on Sunset Street, says.

B ut police say it wasn't a bullet, but a steel ball bearing that left behind a gaping hole in M ill's window . She says it could cost her about $150 to fix up. A nd the bills add up. J ust down the road from M ills , another act of vandalism. T his time it's a car window damaged. "I realized my car had been damaged and went inside and called the police station immediately ," the owner, Morley Swingle, says.

S wingle is another one of twenty vandalism victims around C ape G irardeau. H e's also C ape G irardeau C ounty's P rosecuting A ttorney. "I had just conducted a murder trial on F riday so my thought was that the murderer ' s family came and put a bullet in my car , because it looked like a bullet hole," Swingle says.

B ut police say again, the damage wasn't from a bullet but a steel ball bearing. It was the same case at S pectrum T raining C enter on S prigg S treet. T he owner of the business says the damage there could cost her about three hundred dollars.

S wingle isn't sure what the motive is , but says he'll do his best to help police crack the case . Police say if you have any information, call the Crime Stopper's Hotline at 573-332-0500.