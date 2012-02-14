Driver flees after crash on Highway 34 in Cape Co.

The search is on for one of two drivers involved in a crash that injured one person in Cape Girardeau County.

The wreck happened around 7:30 p.m. at Highways 34 and UU in Burfordville.



According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Darla M. Guetersloh, 31, of Marble Hill was driving west on Hwy. 34 in a 2001 Dodge. That's when police says a 2001 Dodge driven by Joshua W. Gills, 22, heading north crossing UU to OO across Hwy. 34 collided with Guetersloh's car. The front of each car collided.

Guetersloh was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with moderate injuries.

Police are looking for Gills who is accused of fleeing the scene on foot.



Part of the road was blocked in that area.



