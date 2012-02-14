With love from Heartland News

Hello Valentine's Day, goodbye snow! The temperatures are above freezing and the snow is melting. Bob Reeves says rain is in the forecast for tomorrow. See this slideshow of snowy scenes from yesterday and today.



A viewer sent us the above picture of a couple of "love birds" in Scott County. Two eagles celebrated Valentine's Day at Rockview near Chaffee today. Don't forget to check out our Valentine's Day slideshow with special messages from viewers to their sweethearts.

Dangerous, disastrous, or cyber pathway to happily ever after? We wanted to know what it's like looking for love online in 2012. Holly Brantley did some research to find out if it's safe, scary, and does it work?

Tonight on Heartland News at 10, Kathy Sweeney investigates the latest online scams that often tug at your heartstrings.



Paducah Police are talking about the arrest of an 18 year old for the murder of her newborn daughter.

The North Carolina man who became an instant celebrity after posting a video on YouTube shooting up his 15-year-old daughter's laptop, got a visit from the police department and child protective services last week.

A wreck between two semi trucks on Highway 25 near Delta snarled traffic for a bit today.

Poplar Bluff Police want help identifying a man accused of stealing nearly $1000 from the Wal-Mart in town.



A Poplar Bluff man was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison on meth charges.

A woman has minor burns after an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff this morning.

A man was sentenced to seven years in prison today for the arson of a Cape Girardeau office building.

A debate is starting to build at the Missouri Capitol over birth control.

The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to legislation making the length of yellow traffic lights more uniform across the state.

The House Transportation Committee has approved legislation that would allow the Amish to use reflective tape on their horse-drawn buggies rather than bright orange triangular signs that some object to on religious grounds.

Have a great night! Happy Valentine's Day from Heartland News to you!



