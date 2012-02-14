Man sentenced to 7 years for Cape Girardeau office building arson

A man was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday, Feb. 14 for the arson of a Cape Girardeau office building.

Mark Kevin Carleton pleaded guilty to the second degree arson in November. He was taken into custody Nov. 25 after being released from the hospital.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the 1707 Office Center on North Mt. Auburn Road.

According to the probable cause statement, Carleton told police he used a cigarette lighter and some paper to start the fire because he was mad at a company for cutting his pay rate.

While crews were battling the fire, witnesses saw firefighters walk Carleton from the building and Carleton talking to ambulance personnel.

