Woman injured in Poplar Bluff house fire

A woman has minor burns after an early morning house fire in Poplar Bluff Tuesday.

Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Ralph Stucker says the fire started a little after 5 a.m. at 809 Mulberry.



Police were first called to the scene and saw flames shooting out of house from blocks away.

"One resident was in the house at the time," said Fire Chief Ralph Stucker. "She got a little bit of burns on her face. She's at the hospital right now. She had left before the fire department arrived."



No official cause on the fire. It is not considered suspicious.



