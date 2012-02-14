Ledbetter Bridge reduced to one lane - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ledbetter Bridge reduced to one lane

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane on the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

One-lane traffic will have alternating flow controlled by flaggers from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Crews will continue ongoing inspections required to plan repair work on the bridge.

The bridge is restricted to a 3-ton maximum load limit and subject to accelerated safety inspections every 30 days.

Drivers are asked to be alert for slowing and stopped traffic on the bridge approaches. Appropriate caution is required in the work zone where equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel will be on the bridge deck in close proximity to traffic flow. Delays should be minimal. Normal traffic flow may be allowed while inspectors are working beneath the bridge deck.

Engineers are also marking the bridge driving surface to direct more immediate deck repairs in coming weeks.

Engineers are planning repairs should be complete by sometime in April that will also help assure safety and help keep the bridge open to light commuter traffic.

The US 60 Tennessee River Bridge, also known as the Ledbetter Bridge and the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge, is located at McCracken County mile point 19.718 and Livingston County mile point 0.0. The bridge was opened to traffic in 1931 and normally carries about 7800 vehicles across the Tennessee River between Paducah and Ledbetter in an average day, according to KYTC.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:07:47 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:26:35 GMT
    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

Powered by Frankly