Ledbetter Bridge reduced to one lane

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane on the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

One-lane traffic will have alternating flow controlled by flaggers from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Crews will continue ongoing inspections required to plan repair work on the bridge.

The bridge is restricted to a 3-ton maximum load limit and subject to accelerated safety inspections every 30 days.



Drivers are asked to be alert for slowing and stopped traffic on the bridge approaches. Appropriate caution is required in the work zone where equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel will be on the bridge deck in close proximity to traffic flow. Delays should be minimal. Normal traffic flow may be allowed while inspectors are working beneath the bridge deck.

Engineers are also marking the bridge driving surface to direct more immediate deck repairs in coming weeks.

Engineers are planning repairs should be complete by sometime in April that will also help assure safety and help keep the bridge open to light commuter traffic.

The US 60 Tennessee River Bridge, also known as the Ledbetter Bridge and the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge, is located at McCracken County mile point 19.718 and Livingston County mile point 0.0. The bridge was opened to traffic in 1931 and normally carries about 7800 vehicles across the Tennessee River between Paducah and Ledbetter in an average day, according to KYTC.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.