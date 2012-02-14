Snow cancels schools, most roads clear

The Missouri Department of Transportation got out ahead of the impending snow storm over the weekend. Crews pretreated about 95 percent of state highways with salt brine.

Heartland viewers sent us pictures of the snowy weather on Feb. 13 and 14.

A dusting of snow across the Heartland canceled dozens of schools Tuesday, but has not closed roads.

Most of the Heartland is above freezing Tuesday morning. Many roads are wet, but could still be slick. Check road conditions in your state at kfvs12.com/roadconditions.



Road crews in western Kentucky spent the night clearing roads. Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the warming temperatures helped keep roads clear. He says most of the highway in western Kentucky should be in good shape.

Heartland News crews in southeast Missouri say the main roads are wet, but clear. Heartland News crews say that's same case for in southern Illinois.

Trooper Clark Parrott with the Missouri Highway Patrol says they are not working any wrecks in the 13 counties of the Troop E area in southeast Missouri.

Parrott says Monday afternoon, troopers did responded to crashes in nearly every county of Troop E. He says with MoDOT's pre-treatment of the roads starting Sunday and people driving with caution, no serious crashes have been reported Tuesday morning.



Parrott recommends giving yourself plenty of time before leaving home and to watch overpasses and bridges.

Many people from across the Heartland have submitted snowy pictures. See a slideshow here. Send in your pictures with a description to cnews@kfvs12.com or upload them at http://cnews.kfvs12.com.



