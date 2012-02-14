Will you be our Breakfast Show Valentine? - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Will you be our Breakfast Show Valentine?

Good Morning
Today is Tuesday, February 14
Valentine's Day

After a night of lingering snow, sleet and rain the system that brought winter back to the Heartland is moving out.

This morning on The Breakfast Show we're brining you live, team coverage of our winter conditions to help you plan your morning and keep you safe.

Brian is working ahead on the day's forecast in the StormTeam Center right now. Laura will be out checking the streets around Cape Girardeau this morning. Tyler is in Southern Illinois to show us if the roads are slippery or not. Stephanie is working the phones in the newsroom and keeping track of our web site, Twitter and our main Facebook page and her Facebook page.

No matter where you live in the Heartland we're working to keep you informed and safe this morning.

We have some great tools for you to use any time of the day and they're all free!

This morning on The Breakfast Show we'll also be talking about a few very interesting topics, along with your overnight news headlines, I'll run through them below:

  • 5:15 - High Risk Hair ... See why the Brazilian Blow Out is something you want to stay far away from!
  • 5:25 - Mob Museum ... We'll take you inside the newest Las Vegas attraction that's all about Sin City's more notorious past.
  • 5:50 - Cooking with your Kids ... Watch to get some great tips on easy cooking with your children.
  • 6:10 - Bus Driver Honored ... Last week we showed you some amazing video of a school bus that caught fire, now the driver of that bus is being honored for saving the lives of all the students on board.
  • 6:15 - Facebook's Gun-toting Dad ... By now there's a good chance you've seen this video. But what you maybe didn't hear was what happened when thousands of people called the cops on him!

I hope you can join us this morning as you get ready.

Duncan Phenix
Executive Producer
Heartland News

