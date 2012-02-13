Murray State women lose basketball game to Austin Peay - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State women lose basketball game to Austin Peay

The Murray State women's basketball team lost to Austin Peay 85-72 Monday night in Murray.

With the defeat the Racers fell to 7-6 in the OVC.

