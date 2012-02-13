Teen charged with murder of newborn daughter - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teen charged with murder of newborn daughter

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

An 18-year-old Paducah teenager is charged with murder in connection with the November death of her newborn daughter.

The name of the girl has not been released.

Police were notified just before 2 a.m. Nov. 21, 2011, after the girl called a friend who lives in McCracken County and said she had given birth, but that the baby had died and she had buried it in her back yard, according to the Paducah Police Department.

Officers went to the girl's home on Trimble Street and contacted the girl and her mother.  Police say the girl initially denied the entire story.  Eventually she admitted having given birth to the infant, and said it was in a bag in her closet.

Police say the girl's mother did not know she was pregnant.

Sgt. Kevin Neal found the full-term infant dead in a plastic clothing store-type bag, tied at the top, in the girl's closet.

The girl told Det. Matt Smith that she gave birth to the baby in the bathroom, cleaned it up and took it to her bedroom and laid it on the bed. She said the baby was alive and looking around for 15-20 minutes. She said she took pictures of the baby with her cellular telephone, but later deleted them.

The girl said the baby stopped breathing and she put it in the plastic bag. She said her mother was at home all this time, but she did not tell her mother what had happened.

The girl was taken to the hospital for medical care after she told police she gave birth.

An autopsy of the baby was performed in November at the state medical examiner's office in Louisville.

Detectives and the local Commonwealth's Attorney's office have been waiting for the results of the autopsy and lab work.

After receiving additional information last week from the medical examiner, Det. Smith re-interviewed the girl Monday.

Detectives charged the girl with murder after consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney's office.  She is being held in the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:07:47 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:26:35 GMT
    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

Powered by Frankly