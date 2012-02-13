Teen charged with murder of newborn daughter

An 18-year-old Paducah teenager is charged with murder in connection with the November death of her newborn daughter.

The name of the girl has not been released.



Police were notified just before 2 a.m. Nov. 21, 2011, after the girl called a friend who lives in McCracken County and said she had given birth, but that the baby had died and she had buried it in her back yard, according to the Paducah Police Department.



Officers went to the girl's home on Trimble Street and contacted the girl and her mother. Police say the girl initially denied the entire story. Eventually she admitted having given birth to the infant, and said it was in a bag in her closet.

Police say the girl's mother did not know she was pregnant.



Sgt. Kevin Neal found the full-term infant dead in a plastic clothing store-type bag, tied at the top, in the girl's closet.

The girl told Det. Matt Smith that she gave birth to the baby in the bathroom, cleaned it up and took it to her bedroom and laid it on the bed. She said the baby was alive and looking around for 15-20 minutes. She said she took pictures of the baby with her cellular telephone, but later deleted them.

The girl said the baby stopped breathing and she put it in the plastic bag. She said her mother was at home all this time, but she did not tell her mother what had happened.

The girl was taken to the hospital for medical care after she told police she gave birth.



An autopsy of the baby was performed in November at the state medical examiner's office in Louisville.

Detectives and the local Commonwealth's Attorney's office have been waiting for the results of the autopsy and lab work.

After receiving additional information last week from the medical examiner, Det. Smith re-interviewed the girl Monday.

Detectives charged the girl with murder after consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney's office. She is being held in the McCracken County Jail.



