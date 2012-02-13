Snow much fun, but crews to treat roads overnight

Good evening! Lots of people, like Fischer in Poplar Bluff, had some fun today playing in the snow. We received lots of cNews pictures of the snow across the area. Check out this slideshow for a glimpse of how much snow other people got in the area.

However, the wintry mix has covered some roads. Bob Reeves is keeping a close eye on the winter weather and gives us his latest forecast on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23 and Heartland News at 10 on KFVS12.



Christy Millweard and Arnold Wyrick have been out on the highways and streets in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. They'll bring live road reports as road crews plan to continue treating roads tonight. Are you planning to brave the weather and travel? Check our road conditions page before heading on the road.

Several school have already canceled classes for tomorrow.



An 18-year-old Paducah teenager is charged with murder in connection with the November death of her newborn daughter.

Whitney Houston was underwater and apparently unconscious when she was pulled from a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub, and she had prescription drugs in her room, authorities said Monday.

A Poplar Bluff man was flown to a St. Louis hospital after he was ejected in a crash and a car rolled over him today.

Cape Girardeau Police want help finding a man who has been missing since the middle of January.

The future of many jobs in the Marion School District takes center stage tonight. The board of education proposed deep cuts worth $3 million in savings over the next two years.

The closed signs are up and citizens are not allowed in one park in Murphysboro. The mayor says the problem is safety with the crushed granite filled walkways in the park.

Crews in Fruitland had to fight a house fire as the snow started to fall.

Bundle up and be safe out there!



