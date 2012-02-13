Cape Girardeau Police want help finding missing man

Cape Girardeau Police want help finding a man who has been missing since the middle of January.

Officers say no one has seen or heard from 59-year-old Bobby Hennecke since Jan. 15.

They do not suspect foul play. His family and friends are worried about him though and police are concerned because he has been gone so long.

They say Hennecke has no medical issues and is not taking any medication.

If you've seen the man or know where he might be, please call Cape Girardeau Police.

