Fire damages trailer home in Fruitland

Crews in Fruitland had to fight a house fire as the snow started to fall.

The homeowner says the fire started in the part of the house were she did her laundry.

She says she and her daughter both got out OK.

Fruitland's assistant fire chief says the house isn't a total loss, but there is a lot of damage inside.

This home is in the Mulberry Acres Trailer Park in Fruitland.

