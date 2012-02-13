Murphysboro park closed over contract issues - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro park closed over contract issues

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The closed signs are up and citizens are not allowed in one Heartland Park.

Murphysboro Mayor Ron Williams says the problem is the crushed granite filled walkways in the park.

He says that's a problem when it comes to safety especially for those with wheelchairs. Recently the city council voted to close the park until the walkways are paved.

"There is enough money held back to do the pathways the way they were to be done," Williams said. "The contractor has not chosen to do that, so the city is going to do it on behalf of the Smyser Trust."

But Designed and Project Manager John Medwedeff says the contract did not call for the entire park to be concrete. He says in fact, the granite walkways were approved by the city. Medwedeff adds the city is behind in payments for project which was finished two years ago.

Williams says he hopes to have the walkways in the park paved by summer.

