Marion School Board looks to cut millions

The future of many jobs in the Marion School District will take center stage Monday night.



The board of education proposed deep cuts worth $3 million in savings over the next two years.

That means a loss of several teaching jobs, school support staff and athletic dollars. At the high school level the cuts could also mean a change in schedule for students with the elimination of their second English class.

"When you're looking at places to make your cut, you do away with the second period and six teachers who teach that and you lengthen all the class periods by five or four minutes and you go back to an 8 period day instead of nine," Marion Interim Associate Superintendent Dr. Randolph Tinder said.

Tinder says the loss of teachers at the high school level should not affect class size.

Another proposed budget reduction includes making the new Creal Springs School Kindergarten through fifth and busing the sixth through eighth graders to Marion Junior High.

Tinder says the district also faces a more than $7 million deficit along with a recent loss of $3 million in state and federal dollars.

Monday's school board meeting gets underway at Marion High School at 6 p.m. Monday.

