Man injured in crash after ejected, car rolls over him

A Poplar Bluff man is badly injured after he was ejected in a crash and a car rolled over him.

Police say David Ray, 32, of Poplar Bluff was driving southbound on 14th Street in his 1994 Lincoln Continental when he ran off the east shoulder of the road to avoid a car backing out of a driveway around 11:45 a.m.



Ray's car hit an embankment, went airborne, and hit a 1990 F250 that was parked in a driveway. Police say that caused the car to flip and eject Ray. The car then rolled over him.

Ray was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. No word on his condition.

Reconstruction crews are still investigating.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.