Girl Scout cookie locator app makes buying easy

Girl Scout cookie sales are underway in the Heartland.

In an effort to boost sales, marketing Manager Anne Hyde said the troops enacted a "cookie locator" on the official Girl Scout website.

Unlike in years past, you do not need an actual scout to sell you a box of cookies at your doorstep. Rather, you can go to the Girl Scout official site and click on the cookie locator to see where boxes are being sold and receive contact information.

"It's just another way our organization is staying connected to our customers and teaching our scouts how to incorporate the internet in their sales," said Hyde. "The best part is all sales benefit Girl Scout programs and further learning among girls."

The organization is also celebrating its 100th anniversary with a new package design for the longest-standing Girl Scout cookie, the Shortbread.

Go to www.girlscoutsmoheartland.org to find cookies near you.



