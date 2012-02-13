Road crews treat roads before the storm

A wintry mix is in the extended forecast, and many will be purchasing ice and snow remover, you may want to give the active ingredients a second look.

A wintry mix is in the extended forecast, and many will be purchasing ice and snow remover, you may want to give the active ingredients a second look.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are out pre-treating bridges and overpasses along Interstate 24 on Monday, Feb. 13.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are out pre-treating bridges and overpasses along Interstate 24 on Monday, Feb. 13.

The Missouri Department of Transportation got out ahead of the impending snow storm over the weekend.

Crews pretreated about 95 percent of state highways with salt brine.

"By pretreating the roads, the first layer of snow will come off easily," said MoDOT superintendent Lawrence Schumer. "It's proven over time to be very beneficial."

MoDOT crews are mixing more salt brine.

Schumer says the night crews are on call and he says they will be out before, during, and after the winter weather hits.

Schumer expects the worst weather to hit between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday, but doesn't expect Monday's storm to cause a lot of problems in southeast Missouri.

The snow storm that blanketed much of western and southern Missouri overnight with 1-3 inches of snow is expected to move east across the state during the day.

The storm caused slippery roads during Monday morning rush hour in the Kansas City. Many schools on the Missouri side of the metro area were closed.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and local officials said cars were sliding off roads around Kansas City, St. Joseph and Springfield but no serious or fatal accidents had been reported.

Winter weather advisories were in place for western and central areas through the evening, with snow forecast to end by about noon. The National Weather Service predicted the system would then move into the St. Louis area and 2 to 4 inches were expected before midnight.

Weather officials say Illinois can finally expect a little snow. The NWS issued winter weather advisories on Monday for parts of the state.

The Chicago area was expected to get light snow by rush hour.

Meanwhile parts of central and southern Illinois could get up to 4 inches. The weather service issued winter weather advisories expiring early Tuesday for large swaths of south and southwest Illinois.

It's been a mild winter nationwide with very little snow compared to years past.

Weather trackers have said Illinois' winter has been the sixth warmest on record.

Several schools have canceled classes early Monday. See kfvs12.com/schoolclosings on the web. On our KFVS12 mobile news app or mobile site at mykfvs.com, go to the "more" tab, and then "closings" tab.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

