Two children, adult injured in crash

Two children and an adult were injured in a crash in Marshall County on Saturday.

It happened on Slickback Road.

Brittany Moore, 29, of Draffenville, Ky. was driving a 2000 Ford Focus when she ran off the right shoulder of the road and hit a tree, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.



The airbags deployed.

Brittany Moore was taken to Marshall County Hospital and treated for her injuries.

Bronson Moore, Jr., 7, was sitting in the front passenger seat. He was flown to Vanderbilt Hospital.

Jenna Moore, 5, was taken to Marshall County Hospital and later transferred to Vanderbilt Hospital.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police and the Benton Fire Department responded to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

