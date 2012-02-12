Wreck in Mississippi County kills woman

A late afternoon car crash takes the life of a Mississippi county woman and sends a teen to a Memphis hospital.

The crash happened twelve miles south of East Prairie on Highway 102, at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol's web site, Melinda C. Larkins, 47, was driving when the car went off the right side of the road and then over-corrected and drove off the left side of the road.

Troopers report that Larkins' and her 17-year-old passenger were thrown out of the car after the car his several road-side trees.

Larkins died at the scene. Her passenger was flown to a Memphis hospital in serious condition.

