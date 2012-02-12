Nashville recording artist, Jackson native talks about Whitney Houston

Brooke Burrows grew up listing to Whitney Houston. The Jackson, Missouri native now lives in Nashville chasing her own dreams as a Paradigm recording artist.

She says Houston's was one of the first CDs she owned other than country music, and she was 'blown away" by Houston's voice.

Burrows says her singing and writing is still influenced by Houston today.



Burrows' record is almost finished.

She says she's been writing and recording for the past 8 months.

Paradigm books groups like the Black Eyed Peas, Toby Keith and Aerosmith.

She hopes to have a release date very soon.

Whitney Houston died on Saturday in Beverly Hills at the age of 48.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Related

Slideshow of Whitney Houston

