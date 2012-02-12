Crews battle house fire in Dexter

Crews battled a house fire Sunday in Dexter.



The fire happened on 413 King St. shortly before 4:30 p.m.



A home nearby and three sheds also caught fire. The second home received extensive damage and the sheds are considered a total loss, according to the Dexter Fire Chief.



They say there are no injuries.



Police say there are vehicles at the residence at the time the blaze started, but no one was home at the time.



Dexter Fire are on the scene and also police for traffic control.

Police say Ameren called to shut of gas and electric.

Police say there was no gas explosion only a gas leak.

The home that caught on fire is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but the fire chief says it is not suspicious and they are investigating.

It took fire crews 45 minutes to get the blaze under control and were on the scene until 8:30 p.m.



