Dunklin County family rescues puppies, available for adoption

DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

By Holly Brantley (KFVS)

Imagine spending the night in a cardboard box, in twenty degree temperatures, with no food, and next to no hope.

That's exactly what a litter of puppies had to go through in Dunklin County. That is, before the sharp eyes of a family, and big heart of a thirteen year old girl came along at just the right time.

"I felt terrible, I wanted to do something, "said thirteen year old, Allison Burnett.

Burnett and her family spotted the box as they drove on County Road 111.

They thought they saw two puppies, but there were actually six.

"They looked pretty sick, but they were still cute to me," said Allison.

The family says they just couldn't handle all six, so they decided to bundle up the box to keep the puppies warm and leave them until morning.

Meanwhile, they started making phone calls for help. Perhaps the most important, was a secret phone call Allison made to her grandfather.

"I called my grandpa and I pretty much begged him," said Allison. "So, the next day he went to get the puppies and took them to Zalma."  

Grandpa Burnett found Marilyn Neville and the Bollinger County Stray Project. She agreed to take the puppies. She says the lab mixes look to be about 8 weeks old. They have mange, and worms. One had to be put down.

"The remaining five should make a full recovery," said Neville. "I was so touched by the family, they gave me a donation for care. Most people don't usually do that."

"I just don't understand it," said Robbie Burnett. "It's cruel."

Allison's grandmother, Robbie Burnett, says they see far too many animals dumped and even more strays.

"To be honest, I believe these people someone tried to care for the puppies. They wrapped the box in plastic and tried to place it where people would see it," said Burnett. "Maybe there heart was in the right place, but not their common sense," said Burnett.

Burnett says she's glad the person who saw the box of puppies happened to be her granddaughter, and hopes the 13 year old's heart to help will be a lesson to others.

"I'm always proud of my granddaughter," said Burnett.

If you are interest in adopting one of the five puppies found in Dunklin County, call:

Marilyn Neville

573-722-3035

The Bollinger County Stray Project

Neville says they are called the Bollinger Co. Stray Project because "about 70 to 80-percent of the dogs we accept in the program are strays or former strays. I'd estimate that more than half of the puppies I help re-home were strays or from the mother that was a stray."

"I find homes for 200 plus dogs a year directly through the Project and help another 100 to around 200 a year find homes through other rescues from here to the East Coast to St. Louis, Chicago or to the MPLS Minnesota areas, adds Neville."

Neville says stray dogs are an epidemic in SE Missouri. They are a huge part of the dog population in area kill shelters. She says from Cape Girardeau to Perryville, to Bollinger Co., to Sikeston to Dexter, 500 to 1000 dogs per county as many are shot or adopted by the families who help them.

Many families in our county have 4 to 5 dogs, most if not all being former strays, she adds.

